Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Sells $274,300.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.68 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

