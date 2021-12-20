Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives $8.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.
Several research firms have issued reports on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 9,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,781. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.88.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.
