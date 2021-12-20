Equalizer Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $419,979.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00051512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.47 or 0.08297074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.52 or 1.00038434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

