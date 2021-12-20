Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.68.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,757 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equifax by 96.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 77.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.