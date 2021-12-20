Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after buying an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $276.64 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

