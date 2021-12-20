Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 41.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $276.64 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

