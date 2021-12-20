Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.