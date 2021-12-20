Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $83.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

