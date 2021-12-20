Ethereum Yield Achieves Market Capitalization of $493,885.13 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00010495 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $493,885.13 and approximately $813.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (CRYPTO:ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

