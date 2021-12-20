Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 6,775 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.64 per share, with a total value of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50.

On Monday, December 13th, C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $460,221.72.

On Friday, December 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,000 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $468,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

Evergy stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Evergy by 139.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

