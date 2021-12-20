Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.