Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $73.41 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

