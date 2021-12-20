Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 672,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,492,508. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.