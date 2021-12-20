Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.52. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.30. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.