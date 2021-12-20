Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

