Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.