FairCoin (FAIR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 68% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $344.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001613 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057934 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.00489597 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

