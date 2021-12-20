Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

FAST stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

