Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

