FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Down 16.7% This Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.60 or 0.00016558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and $3.34 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006785 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,718 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.