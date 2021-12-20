FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $309.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 113,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 108.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $249.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.83. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

