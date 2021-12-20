FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after purchasing an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,898. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $261.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

