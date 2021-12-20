Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,955,000 after buying an additional 608,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $111.50 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

