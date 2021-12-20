Fermata Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

