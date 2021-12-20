Fermata Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock worth $298,240. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $634.96 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day moving average is $507.30. The firm has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

