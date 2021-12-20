Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

