Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,350.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.