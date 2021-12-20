Filecoin Market Cap Hits $4.95 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and approximately $205.08 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.35 or 0.01132056 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 139,608,675 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

