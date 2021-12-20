First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,660 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.