First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

