First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Critical Contrast

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Hawaiian pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Mid Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.36 $185.75 million $2.08 12.70 First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.72 $45.27 million $2.74 15.28

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.17% 1.15% First Mid Bancshares 19.91% 10.98% 1.18%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First Mid Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

