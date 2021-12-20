First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $8,255,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.