First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Decreased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 4.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 1.32% of First Republic Bank worth $439,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.17.

NYSE FRC opened at $199.34 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.