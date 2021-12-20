First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Position Raised by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.57. 1,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.