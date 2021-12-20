First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

