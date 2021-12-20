Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP opened at $229.41 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.