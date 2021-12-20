Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 974,470 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $44,100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

