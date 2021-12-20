Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $227,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,765 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $81.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.