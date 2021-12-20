Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USHY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USHY stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.