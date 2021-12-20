Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,810 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $121.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

