Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.