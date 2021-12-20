Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $21.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $23.85.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
