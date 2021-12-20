Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Down 38.9% This Week

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $15,674.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Flixxo Coin Profile

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

