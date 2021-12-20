Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of FLS opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

