Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 444,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 81.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flux Power by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

FLUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.