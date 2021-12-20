Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Fobi Ai stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Fobi Ai has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42.

Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

