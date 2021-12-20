FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

