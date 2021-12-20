FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FONAR by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.