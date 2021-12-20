Font (FONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $510,140.34

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Font has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a total market cap of $510,140.34 and $329.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Font (FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

