Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after buying an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.42 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

