Foster & Motley Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of INGR opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

