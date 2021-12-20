Foster & Motley Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

PPL opened at $29.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

